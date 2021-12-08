Nation Salutes Hero

Nation Salutes the National Hero General Bipin Rawat. While the details of the cause of the shocking chopper crash will be known only after a thorough probe, his untimely death in the crash is certainly a great loss to the country.



Those who knew him from close quarters recall that he was a man who was known for making hard choices and taking tough decisions. As the country's first Chief of Defence Services, Gen Rawat had brought in integration of all services which was earlier considered to be an impossible task.

He was the single-point advisor to the Government of India on matters of defence on many uncomfortable issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used to listen to his advice. That was the kind of confidence he enjoyed.

He was a man who had a clear vision about military strategies. His colleagues recall that he was a man on the ground. He would do what was required to protect the borders. He was always known for deliverance in whichever capacity he served the army. He was known as a big ticket man for military reforms.

Even after becoming a CDS, he used to spend a good amount of time in border areas. Those who knew him, and his working style say that he used to take tough decisions when Pakistan used disgruntled villagers in border areas of J&K. When houses are burnt or people there are attacked and if the army is asked to step in, it cannot act like the police filing FIRs or negotiating. Gen Rawat in such situations used to draw a line and tell them if you cross the line, we will shoot. Human rights activists and some political leaders may not like it, but that was the only way to bring the situation under control, army experts said. Gen Rawat used to say, "Mera kaam election jeetna nahi hai" (My job is not to win elections).

His aim was to keep the armed forces ready to win any war in 21st century and for that he felt the three services should be integrated. He was one officer who always used to say, "You cannot subject soldiers to unsoldierly activity," those who knew him from close quarters said. He was most admired and respected by men belonging to all the three services and was responsible for quick decisions by the Government of India to modernise the armed forces.

When the nation pays tributes, it should be for all these qualities of Gen Rawat.