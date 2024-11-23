Live
National honour for Odia chest specialist
Berhampur: Dr Narayan Mishra, renowned pulmonologist of Odisha, received ‘Indian Chest Society-Lifetime Achievement Award 2024’ during the National Conference of the Pulmonologists at Coimbatore on Thursday.
The conference was attended by more than 2,500 Chest Physicians of India and abroad. The prestigious award was handed over to Dr Mishra by Prof Atul C Mehta, former President of World Association of Bronchology.
The award was given to Dr Mishra for his dedication, innovation and excellence in the field of respiratory medicine. Dr Mishra is recipient of two international awards and more than 100 national awards for his academic activities in the field of respiratory medicine. He is known for his Anti-Tobacco movement in the country and has conducted more than 670 Anti-Tobacco Awareness Workshop. One of his huge Anti-Tobacco rallies on World Cancer Day in 2009 with more than 10,000 students in Berhampur was the largest rally of its kind and finds place in the Limca Book of Records.