National Sports Governance Act Partially Implemented, New Oversight Bodies To Take Shape

The National Sports Governance Act entered partial implementation on January 1, 2026, activating key provisions that lay the foundation for a new statutory framework to regulate sports administration in India. The Central government has brought into force sections that initiate the creation of a powerful National Sports Board (NSB) and a National Sports Tribunal (NST) to adjudicate disputes related to sports.

Notified on August 18, 2025, the legislation has been termed the most significant reform in Indian sports governance by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The provisions now operational focus on the structure and governance of National Sports Bodies, including the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, National Sports Federations (NSFs), and Regional Sports Federations.

According to a late-night notification issued by the Sports Ministry on December 31, 2025, specific sections of the Act have been enforced to ensure a smooth and phased transition to the new governance system. Once elections are conducted under the Act, all recognised sports bodies will be required to constitute Executive Committees with a maximum of 15 members, mandatorily including at least two Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs).

The partial rollout also triggers the process for establishing the NSB and NST. The NSB will comprise a Chairperson and members appointed by the Central government from individuals with proven expertise and integrity in fields such as public administration, sports governance, and sports law. These appointments will be based on recommendations from a search-cum-selection committee, details of which are yet to be finalised.

To facilitate implementation, the Ministry has allowed National Sports Federations with upcoming elections to defer them until December 2026, when the Act is expected to be fully operational. As a result, elections to bodies such as the All India Football Federation will take place later in the year.

From January 1, 2026, the institutional mechanisms envisaged under the enforced provisions have become functional. Once fully implemented, the three-member NSB will have the authority to grant or withdraw affiliation of NSFs, oversee their financial functioning, and impose penalties in cases of misconduct. Affiliation with the NSB will be mandatory for federations seeking government funding. Members of the NSB will be subject to an age cap of 65 years and may be reappointed for one additional term within this limit.

Members of the National Sports Tribunal will serve a four-year term, with an upper age limit of 67 years, as outlined in the draft implementation rules released for public consultation in October. The Act also предусматри the formation of a National Sports Election Panel to conduct and supervise elections of sports bodies across the country.

The implementation rules introduce a graded eligibility framework for athletes aspiring to take up administrative roles. Athletes must have retired at least one year prior to applying. For inclusion in the National Olympic Committee, eligibility is limited to Olympic medalists or those who have participated in at least one Olympic Games. Criteria are comparatively relaxed for entry into National Sports Federations, where recipients of national sports awards or world championship medalists may qualify.

Athletes are categorised into 10 tiers based on their achievements, with Tier 1 comprising Olympic and Winter Olympic medalists, and Tier 2 including those who have competed in two or more editions of the Games. The government has stated that this phased enforcement is intended to ensure stability and continuity as Indian sports transitions to a more transparent, accountable, and professional governance regime.