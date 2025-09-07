Naveen asks BMJD to fight for women’s rights

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday asked the members of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) to become the voice of women in Odisha and fight for their rights. The BMJD is the women’s wing of the party. Its team was recently constituted.

Patnaik interacted with a delegation of women leaders led by newly appointed BMJD president Snehangini Chhuria at his residence, Naveen Niwas. “Met the newly appointed Biju Mahila Janata Dal committee members and advised them to fight for women’s rights and entitlements,” Patnaik, a former chief minister of the State, said in an X post.

At a press conference, Chhuria expressed concern over the rising crimes against women in Odisha. She claimed that around 4,000 women have been raped in the past 15 months, and on an average, around 15 women are raped in the State every day.

“Due to various forms of oppression, many women and female students have been driven to take extreme steps such as suicide. Incidents of rape, molestation and other crimes against women are regular headlines in newspapers, yet the government has failed to take any visible or concrete steps to stop such incidents,” Chhuria said.

She alleged that although offenders are being arrested, it appears to be merely symbolic, with no strong or exemplary actions being taken against them. As a result, the confidence of the criminals is increasing instead of being deterred, she said.

“We take a pledge today to sharpen our voice in the fight for justice for the women of Odisha. The fight for women’s safety and dignity in the State will continue,” she added.