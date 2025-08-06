Naveen condoles deaths due to flash floods

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri, with the raging waters sweeping away several houses and leaving at least four persons dead. Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, and many hotels, restaurants and home stays are located there.

"I am deeply anguished by the devastating cloudburst in #Uttarkashi, which has unleashed havoc in Dharali village, claiming precious lives and leaving many others missing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families, and my thoughts are with all those enduring this unimaginable tragedy," Patnaik posted on X.