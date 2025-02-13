Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of hijacking achievements of BJD govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday accused the BJP government of hijacking the credits for the achievements of the previous BJD government.

Speaking to media persons regarding Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s speech in the Odisha assembly on Thursday, Patnaik said: “In the Governor’s address today this BJP government is trying to take credit for many of the achievements of my government. The government should concentrate on various areas where it is failing, like the law & order situation, rising prices and unemployment.”

Meanwhile, BJD Leader Goutam Buddha Das said that Governor Kambhampati is new to Odisha and has no knowledge of the ground reality in the state.

Das also alleged that the Governor just read out the information supplied by the state government.

However, Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain advised Patnaik to introspect on his statement.

“We launched new schemes for women like the Subhadra Yojana, increased MSP for Farmers to Rs 3100, and we have been working to fulfil the commitment made during the time of election. In our period, the law and order situation is better than their (BJD government) period. During Utkarsh Odisha-Make In Odisha Conclave-2025, we received Rs 16.78 lakhs crore investment intent and signed MoUs of 13 lakhs crores. This will generate massive job opportunities in the state. Everyone knows how many MoUs were signed and how much investments were grounded during the former Chief Minister’s tenure,” said Swain.

The budget session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on Thursday with the inaugural address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Governor Kambhampati in his address highlighted various achievements of the state government during the last eight months.

He claimed that the state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has taken several landmark decisions with an aim to empower the poor, youth, farmers and women of the state.

The third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to continue till April 5 in two phases will have 28 working days. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also the Finance Minister, will present the budget on February 17.



