Navy to enhance its operational capability with INS Jatayu base

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission Naval Detachment Minicoy as INS Jatayu on March 6. INS Jatayu is the second Naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti.

Naval Detachment Minicoy was set up in the early 1980s under the operational command of Naval Officer-in-Charge, Lakshadweep.

A second base in Lakshadweep will enhance operational reach and facilitate Indian Navy’s efforts towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy said that it will also augment its capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland.

The establishment of the Naval base is in line with the Government’s focus on comprehensive development of islands.

Minicoy is the southern-most island of Lakshadweep which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communications.

Basing of an independent Naval unit with requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands, officials said.

With the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Indian Navy will strengthen its foothold in the Lakshadweep islands and along with extending operational surveillance, reach and sustenance, it will usher in a new era of capacity-building and comprehensive development of the island territories.

INS Jatayu will be commissioned in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

The event marks an important milestone in the Navy’s resolve to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically-important Lakshadweep Islands, officials added.