Nayab Saini next CM of Haryana, to take oath in evening

Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state.

Chandigarh : Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is currently an MP from Kurukshetra.

Saini was elected leader of the BJP legislator party following the resignation of the Chief Minister for nine years Manohar Lal Khattar. This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance. Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.

