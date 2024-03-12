Live
- iQOO Z9 Launched in India: Features, Price and Availability
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
Just In
Nayab Saini next CM of Haryana, to take oath in evening
Highlights
Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state.
Chandigarh : Haryana BJP Chief Nayab Saini will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is currently an MP from Kurukshetra.
Saini was elected leader of the BJP legislator party following the resignation of the Chief Minister for nine years Manohar Lal Khattar. This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance. Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT