NCB busts international drug syndicate active over darknet

New Delhi : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday said that it has busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating over darknet.

The syndicate was supplying drugs to international markets with the use of multi cryptocurrencies, said an NCB official, adding that they even used internet pharmacy as method.



The official said that the syndicate were operating nine websites all registered in geographical space beyond India.



He said that the syndicate is spread across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India and having tentacles in US, UK, Canada and Philippines.



The official pointed out that the destination of the consignments were primarily to US, UK, Europe and other countries.



Highlighting the payment method, the official said that multi crypto currencies used and bitcoin had major share in the transactions.



He further said that bank accounts beyond India are under investigation.



The official said that total 37 seizures took place, with 22 lakh psychotropic tablets like Tramadol and 245 Kg psychotropic drugs have been seized.



A pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Haridwar involved in this network already busted.



The official further said that herbal supplement packages were used to disguise and conceal the contrabands.



He also said that the digital forensics reveal orders to the tune of Rs 1 lakh already shipped out by this module.

