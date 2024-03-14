NCP (SP) hails SC bar on NCP using Sharad Pawar's name, 'Clock' symbol

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) here on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict banning the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party from using either Sharad Pawar's name or the undivided party's 'Clock' symbol.

NCP (SP) national general secretary Jitendra Awhad said that "the Supreme Court has acknowledged" how Sharad Pawar is a very big leader and 'Clock' symbolises Sharad Pawar for the masses in Maharashtra.

"Now, the Ajit Pawar group should go its own way, set up an independent party, get a new name and symbol, use their own leaders' photos and contest the (Lok Sabha) elections. The Supreme Court had said that the Election Commission (EC)'s decision was not final," said Awhad.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the apex court ruling on Thursday "proves that the EC decision awarding the NCP name and 'Clock' to the Ajit Pawar Group was a political decision taken at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

Awhad and Crasto pointed out that the 'Clock' symbol is identified in the state and all over India with Sharad Pawar who formed the party 25 years ago, so in order to avoid any confusion and put things in the correct perspective, the Supreme Court gave its ruling.

The NCP (SP)'s reactions came after the Supreme Court earlier on Thursday barred Ajit Pawar-led NCP from using the name of his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, as also the 'Clock' symbol of the undivided party.

A division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice K.V. Viswanathan ruled that since the 'Ajit Pawar NCP' is now an independent entity, it should not use Sharad Pawar's identity and 'Clock' symbol.

Spelling doom for Ajit Pawar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court observed: "When elections come, you need his (Sharad Pawar) name and when there are no elections you don't need him. Now, since you have an independent identity, you must proceed with that only.

"You are a different political party... so why use his (Sharad Pawar) pictures, etc.? Go with your own identity now, you have chosen not to be with him," the apex court said.

The court sought a categorical undertaking that there would be no overlapping of Ajit Pawar's NCP with Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and suggested that the former could issue a public notice giving wide publicity that they are not concerned or related with (Sharad Pawar and NCP-SP) and how they will be known in politics/ political matters.

The latest Supreme Court ruling could have huge political repercussions for the NCP which is planning to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the 'Clock' symbol, and has been using the name of Sharad Pawar in publicity and campaign materials.

The court's order came in a plea filed by NCP (SP) challenging the February 6, 2024 decision of the EC granting the original party founded by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago plus its widely recognisable 'Clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar, and later the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker also passed a similar ruling.

The rulings by the EC and Maharashtra Speaker both declared the Ajit Pawar faction -- arising out of the split in July 2023 -- as the 'real NCP', while the Sharad Pawar faction was allotted a new name (NCP-SP) and a 'Trumpeter' symbol, which the latter welcomed.

The NCP is part of the ruling MahaYuti government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) while Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar are the two Deputy Chief Ministers.

The NCP (SP) is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc.