NCW registers ABVP activist Komal Sharma's complaint

New Delhi:The National Commission for Women (NCW) has registered a complaint from a Delhi University student Komal Sharma, who was identified as the 'masked woman' in the January 5-Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence, against the director and reporter of a national news channel.

According to the NCW, she has alleged that a national news channel falsely implicated her in their sting operation. The NCW also said that according to the complaint filed by Sharma, the news channel has defamed her by identifying and revealing her name as one of the attackers in the JNU violence case.

Sharma has informed the NCW that she has been wrongly named in the whole incident, and was never approached by that channel for the confirmation or clarification in the alleged matter. She has requested the NCW to look into the matter.

ABVP member Komal Sharma on Wednesday approached the NCW to seek their help. Sharma was identified as the 'masked women' seen in a video during the violence that erupted in the JawaharLal Nehru University campus on January 5.

A police official had said that they called up the "masked woman", identified as Komal Sharma, but her phone was found to be switched off. "A notice has been sent to her to join the investigation.

"Sharma is a student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram College," said the police official.

The police have so far issued notices to nine accused asking them to join the investigation into the JNU violence. Seven out of the nine suspects are from Left organisations.

Out of the seven accused, three -- JNUSU President Aishe Gosh, Bhaskar Vijay and Pankaj joined the investigation on Monday.

Other alleged members of the ABVP Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, whose faces emerged during a TV channel sting, refused to join the probe, police said, and expressed hope on Tuesday they would join the investigation.

The police have decided to send legal notice to 37 more people involved in the violence that left 20 people injured.