NDA 3.0 to be Naamdar v/s Kaamdar Govt: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the NDA 3.0 will see big decisions and will lay the foundation for next 1,000 years. The ‘Kaamdar’ NDA government will continue to fight against corruption notwithstanding the allegations of the ‘Naamdar’ opposition.

The Prime Minister, who tore into the Congress, attacking it on the issue of dynastic politics, said it had a good opportunity to play a good opposition but failed in that role. Some opposition leaders were keen to change their parliamentary seats, while some others were planning to move to Rajya Sabha.

Modi said that the Budget Session was a good opportunity to make some constructive suggestions, but the opposition members have let go of a good chance.

"You have left the country disillusioned,” he said. Modi said Congress is to be blamed for the opposition's present condition. "For several decades you were sitting here (in the treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (opposition benches) for several decades.

The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and will be soon seen in the public galleries (of the House)," the prime minister said. “There are other young people in the opposition, but they were not allowed to speak out of fear that it may overshadow a particular person," Modi said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

They can never be in reckoning as long as they continue with Parivarvad and as long as they do not stop their attempt to launch the same product time and again.



"It's election time, and you should have worked a bit harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. A vibrant opposition is necessary in democracy but they have failed miserably. Let me teach you this very thing. The Congress party is responsible for the current condition of the opposition. The Congress got an opportunity to become a good opposition. However, they failed to fulfill their responsibility in the last ten years,” he said.

He said it is a matter of shame that they continue to eulogise leaders who have been convicted and were on parole. The NDA 3.0 regime will continue its fight against corruption notwithstanding the allegations of the ‘Naamdar’ opposition. The Naamdar’s will keep criticizing but the ‘Kaamdar’ government will keep working and those who looted the country will have to pay the price, he added. He said the Congress keeps alleging that the present government was misusing the probe agencies. They should know that it was they who used these agencies for political purposes not NDA. The UPA regime was full of scams but ED could not seize more than Rs 5,000 crore property while in the last decade it was over Rs 1 lakh crore.