NDA authorises Modi, Nadda to pick V-P candidate
New Delhi: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), at its meeting held on Thursday, unanimously authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda to finalise a suitable candidate for the Vice-Presidential post, for which the election schedule has already been announced.
The NDA meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Parliament complex, made this decision, placing complete trust in Modi’s judgement for this second-highest constitutional position in the country.
