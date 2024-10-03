NDA criticises Tejashwi Yadav for his Dubai trip amid floods

Patna: Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday criticised the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for his Dubai trip amid the flood crisis in the state.

Bihar LoP is in Dubai with his wife, Rajshree Yadav while the state has been battling the floods.

"Please search him where he is. Don't discuss people who are absent during such a severe crisis. While the people of Bihar are fighting for their lives amidst the floods, Tejashwi Yadav is vacationing in Dubai," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal's remarks highlight the growing political tension between the BJP and the opposition party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), over the handling of the flood situation in Bihar.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar also took aim at Tejashwi Yadav, criticising his foreign trip amid the severe flood crisis. Neeraj Kumar accused Yadav of being disconnected from the challenges faced by the people in his own Assembly constituency, Raghopur.

"Tejashwi Yadav is young, and his knowledge is limited. He doesn't even understand the situation in his own constituency," said Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar said that the Nitish Kumar government has provided relief in Raghopur, where they have set up 13 rehabilitation camps and provided food to nearly 9,487 people through community kitchens, alongside medical aid and boat services.

Both leaders emphasised the seriousness of the flood situation in Bihar, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of neglecting his responsibilities by vacationing abroad during a time of crisis.