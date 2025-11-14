NDA leads in Bihar Assembly Elections Counting crossing magic figure
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently in progress, with exit polls indicating a strong performance from the ruling NDA alliance.
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently in progress, with exit polls indicating a strong performance from the ruling NDA alliance.
According to the results released thus far, the NDA is leading in 125 seats, having surpassed the crucial threshold of 123 seats needed for a majority.
Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan alliance is trailing with leads in 73 seats. As the counting continues, the political landscape in Bihar appears poised for a significant outcome.
Bihar election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trailing with over 5,500 votes to LJP(RV) in Mahua
Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing with over 5,500 votes in the Mahua Assembly constituency, while LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading as counting was underway for the Bihar elections on Friday.