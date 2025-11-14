NDA leads in Bihar Assembly Elections Counting crossing magic figure

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently in progress, with exit polls indicating a strong performance from the ruling NDA alliance.

According to the results released thus far, the NDA is leading in 125 seats, having surpassed the crucial threshold of 123 seats needed for a majority.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan alliance is trailing with leads in 73 seats. As the counting continues, the political landscape in Bihar appears poised for a significant outcome.