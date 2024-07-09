Live
Just In
Nearly 60 hours after BMW crash, fugitive Mihir Shah nabbed from Thane
Almost 60 hours after the fatal BMW crash in Worli which killed a fisherwoman, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday afternoon traced and arrested the prime accused Mihir R. Shah from his hideout in Thane.
Mihir, 24, the son of ruling ally Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was on the run after the hit-and-run accident just before dawn on Sunday (July 7), which sparked a major political furore.
Mihir, 24, the son of ruling ally Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was on the run after the hit-and-run accident just before dawn on Sunday (July 7), which sparked a major political furore.
That morning, Mihir was allegedly inebriated and at the wheel of the high-end car when it rammed into a scooter on which the fisher couple Pradip Nakhwa, 50, and his wife Kaveri, 45, were returning home from Sassoon Dock in Colaba.
While Kaveri was dragged over 100 metres and fell violently to her instant death, Pradip managed to survive and has demanded justice.
Besides Mihir, a few other persons who were allegedly partying with him early that morning have also been rounded up as the police came under pressure following the high-profile incident involving a ruling party politician.
Earlier, the Worli Police had arrested Rajesh Shah and their driver Rajrishi Bidawat, and formed six probe teams.
While Rajesh Shah got bail on a provisional bail of Rs 15,000 on Monday, Bidawat was sent to one-day police custody.