Need high-yield rice varieties for Punjab farmer welfare, food security: Experts

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing protest by Punjab farmers, agriculture experts on Tuesday called for a comprehensive review of production practices and policy framework in the state for farmer welfare, boosting yield and modernising crop procurement.

The activists of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a prominent farmer outfit, have been blocking roads in Punjab to protest against the state government's tardy paddy procurement and shortage of fertilizers. The protest has led to major traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.

Seed industry leaders, who gathered to discuss pathways for sustainable rice production at an event organized by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) in Zirakpur, Chandigarh, recommended mass adoption of high-yielding and stress-tolerant seed varieties for farmer welfare, prioritizing resource conservation and food security.

The industry leaders said that with a projected requirement of 136-150 million tonnes of rice by 2031, Punjab’s farming practices were under pressure to modernise, a statement said.

Punjab contributes close to a quarter of India’s rice production, yet the state’s agricultural practices are largely dependent on high water and fertilizer input, which are increasingly unsustainable.

“Rice production in Punjab is in urgent need of a transformation,” said Ajai Rana, FSII Chairman.

The event came a day after Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh inaugurated a new complex of the country's first bio-manufacturing institute, "BRIC-National Agri-Food Bio-Manufacturing Institute" (BRIC-NABI), aimed at enhancing India’s agri-food sector through advanced biotechnology.

Hybrid rice varieties also meet milling recovery standards and broken percentage requirements set by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), ensuring both efficiency and quality in post-harvest processing.

“This compliance with approved norms allows farmers to achieve superior grain quality, making hybrid rice an attractive choice for high-yield and quality-conscious farming,” said Rana.

According to studies, high-yielding and stress-tolerant rice varieties can increase yields by up to 15-20 per cent while using 30 per cent less water, a critical factor given Punjab’s declining groundwater levels.

During the meeting, FSII leaders highlighted advancements in seed technology as central to improving rice production’s sustainability.

“By focusing on breeding innovations, we are equipping farmers with seeds that are not only high-yielding but also climate-resilient,” said Baljinder Singh Nandra, member of FSII.



