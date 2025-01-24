Need to maintain discipline in Assembly: Surama

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the budget session of Odisha Assembly scheduled to begin next month, Speaker Surama Padhy on Thursday said discipline is a must for the Opposition members while putting forth their demands. Padhy, who recently attended the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference at Patna, said there is a need to maintain discipline in the Assembly.

“The House will welcome constructive suggestions from Opposition members, but not tolerate disruptions or obstructions by Opposition members,” Padhy told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

She said the Opposition parties should play a constructive role and provide suggestions during the session. However, the House will not tolerate any ruckus or obstruction.

The third session of 17th Assembly will begin on February 13 and conclude on April 5. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the Budget for 2025-26 on February 17.

The Budget session of the Assembly will have a total of 28 business days as per the provisional calendar. An all-party meeting will be held before the commencement of the session.