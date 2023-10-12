Need to tackle ill-effects of climate change: Om Birla

New Delhi: Addressing the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a prelude event to the P20 summit beginning Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the environment is an essential part of human life and hence there is a need to tackle the ill-effects of climate change.

Highlighting the impact of climate change, he said, “In the changing context, there is no country in the world that remains untouched by the ill-effects of climate change. We are aware of the challenges faced by the world. Therefore, firm efforts in this direction are the need of the hour.

"In our ancient books, it is said that those who protect nature will be protected by nature. This is the basis of environmental conservation. In these changing times, no country in the world is untouched by the ill effects of climate change. We are aware of the challenges facing the world," Birla said.

The P20 summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday at Yashobhoomi complex in the national capital.

On environmental protection, Birla said that the Prime Minister has given the idea of LiFe (Lifestyle for the Environment) to the world.

"Mission LiFe inspires everyone to adopt a lifestyle that includes reducing, reusing, and recycling. There is a need to adopt a lifestyle that does not harm the environment," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that environment and climate change are related to the mutual future of the world and added that the environment-related topics have been placed at the centre of discussion at the P20 summit.

"I think that this summit in the mother of democracy will help in giving new directions to new parameters. Environment and climate change are related to the mutual future of the world. So we have kept the environment-related topics at the centre of discussion at the P20 summit,” Birla informed the gathering.

"On the subject of lifestyle for environment, there has been extensive discussion in the Parliament of India and laws have also been made when necessary. But, to address the problem of climate change, merely making policies and laws is not enough. Rather, we all need to contribute collectively by bringing change in our daily routine,” he added.

