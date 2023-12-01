NEET Aspirant, 21, Takes Life In Kota, Marking 29th Suicide This Year

In Rajasthan's Kota district, a tragic incident unfolded on November 29 as a 21-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Nisha Yadav, reportedly took her own life by hanging in her hostel room. Nisha, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, had been residing in Kota's Mahavir Nagar area to prepare for her medical entrance exams. This unfortunate event marks the 29th case of suicide by a coaching student in the region this year.

Nisha's father discovered the distressing news when she did not answer his calls on the night of Wednesday and Thursday. Concerned, he contacted the hostel staff to relay his message to Nisha. Upon receiving no response and unable to reach her, the staff broke open her room only to find Nisha hanging from the ceiling. Shockingly, no suicide note was found at the scene.

The Kota Police initiated an investigation into the tragic incident, sending Nisha's body for postmortem. A senior police official highlighted that the anti-hanging device, mandated by the district administration, was notably absent in Nisha's room.

This distressing event follows closely on the heels of another NEET aspirant, Faureed Hussain, who also succumbed to suicide on November 27. Kota, a hub for coaching centers, has witnessed a troubling increase in student suicide cases in recent months, prompting heightened concern among local authorities. The alarming frequency of such incidents underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the mental health challenges faced by aspiring students in these highly competitive academic environments.