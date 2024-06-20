NEET row: High-level panel being formed, guilty won't be spared, says Education Minister

New Delhi: Facing flak from various quarters over the paper leak episode in NEET examinations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced the setting up of a high-level committee to probe the irregularities while asserting that none of the guilty will be spared.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said that the future of students remains a top priority for the government as it is committed to conducting zero-error exams.

"I want to assure everyone that once we get concrete evidence, none of the guilty will be spared. Our priority is the future of students," he said.

He also told the press that the government has decided to set up a high-level committee for improving the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts a slew of entrance and competitive examinations.

"The committee will give recommendations on improving the NTA's structure, its functioning, examination process, transparency and data, and security protocol," the minister stated.

Declaring the paper leak in Bihar as an "isolated" incident, he said that the future of lakhs of students should not be impacted because of this. He also made an appeal to not spread rumours nor make any attempt to politicise the issue.

The minister also said that his ministry was in regular touch with Bihar Police, with regards to the paper leak of NEET-UG. Notably, at least four students, including a mastermind, arrested in Bihar for NEET paper leak, confessed before the police that they got access to the question paper, a day before the examinations and they also paid a hefty sum for it.