Nehru's Kashmir 'mistake' cost India dearly: PM Modi

Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had aspired to integrate the entire Kashmir into India, just as he did with other princely states, but his vision was obstructed by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing the gathering after the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Modi said, “Sardar Patel wanted to unite the entire Kashmir, but Nehru ji stopped his wish from being fulfilled. Kashmir was divided, given a separate Constitution and a separate flag – and the nation suffered for decades because of Congress’ mistake.”

Highlighting Patel’s role in uniting over 550 princely states after Independence, Modi said the Iron Man of India turned the idea of ‘One India, Excellent India’ into reality. “Patel believed one should not waste time writing history but work hard to create it,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for a “decisive fight against infiltrators”, urging citizens to pledge on National Unity Day to eliminate infiltration and protect India’s unity and security.

Modi said the government is committed to ending Naxalism and Maoism, asserting that the campaign will continue until both are eradicated. He accused the Congress of retaining a “slave mentality” inherited from British rule and said India is removing every trace of colonial legacy.

Earlier, Modi reviewed the National Unity Day parade, which featured contingents of police and paramilitary forces commanded entirely by women officers. Units from the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and police forces of various states participated, alongside an NCC contingent. The event also showcased BSF gallantry award winners from Operation Sindoor, an impressive air show by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, a motorcycle daredevil display by Assam Police, and a camel-mounted band by the BSF. Ten tableaux from different states and central forces highlighted the theme of unity in diversity.