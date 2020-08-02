NEP adds breakfast in menu for schoolchildren

New Delhi: The mid-day meals provided to students in government or aided schools should be supplemented by breakfast, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has proposed.

The policy which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this week has noted that morning hours after a nutritious breakfast can be particularly productive for the study of cognitively more demanding subjects and hence recommended expansion of the mid-day meal scheme to include provisions for breakfast in schools.

"Children are unable to learn optimally when they are undernourished or unwell. Hence, the nutrition and health (including mental health) of children will be addressed, through healthy meals and the introduction of well-trained social workers, counsellors, and community involvement into the schooling system," the policy said. "Furthermore, research shows that the morning hours after a nutritious breakfast can be particularly productive for the study of cognitively more demanding subjects and hence these hours may be leveraged by providing a simple but energizing breakfast in addition to mid-day meals," it added.

In locations where hot meals are not possible, a simple but nutritious meal – groundnuts or chana mixed with jaggery and local fruits may be provided.

"All school children shall undergo regular health check-ups especially for 100 pc immunization in schools and health cards will be issued to monitor the same," the policy said.

The revised policy has proposed that prior to the age of 5 every child will move to a "preparatory class" or "balavatika".