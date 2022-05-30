Nepal plane with 22 onboard crashes 

Kathmandu: ANepalese aircraftcarrying 19 passengers, including four Mumbaikars, that had lost contact with the ground support on Sunday morning, crashed at Kowang in Mustang district. The status of the aircraft is, however, yet to be ascertained, according to Tribhuvan International Airport sources.

The plane crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river in Mustang. According to Rathi Narayan Silwal, assistant spokesperson of the Nepal Army, local residents reported that the aircraft crashed under the landslide site at the foot of the mountain.

The Nepalese Army is moving towards the site from the ground and air route. Rescue operations have been halted for the day due to bad weather. Choppers have returned to Pokhra and Jomsom.

The Nepal police and army have also stopped their movement because of the inclement weather. Search ops to resume tomorrow morning.

A Nepal Army helicopter carrying 10 soldiers and two employees of the civil aviation authority landed on the bank of the river near the Narshang Monastery, the possible site of the crash, according to My Republica newspaper.