New Born Baby Found In Bucket In Kerala

After giving birth at home, a woman went to the hospital while still bleeding and told the staff about the baby, who she had put in a bucket in the bathroom. Authorities at the hospital notified the police, who immediately travelled to the woman's home in Kerala's Alapuzha district. Afterwards, the infant, who was covered in a piece of fabric, is seen being saved by the police officers running with the bucket.

Police discovered the baby in a bucket, only 1.3 kilogrammes in weight. He was taken urgently to a private hospital in Chengannur for care.

The police authorities informed that after giving birth at home, the woman reportedly arrived at the hospital in Chengannur with profuse bleeding and told the staff that she had left her newborn in a bucket at home.

The youngster was later taken to Kottayam Medical College for additional care and treatment after the police contacted the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee in order to protect the child.