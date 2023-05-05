New BRS Bhavan to spur political activity in States

New Delhi: With the inauguration of the central office in the national capital, the activities of BRS will be accelerated. The BRS Bhavan in Vasant Vihar consists of 20 rooms in a four-floor building which was inaugurated by BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. The bhavan has a media hall and servant quarters, conference halls, canteen, presidential suite and a suite for working president.

From Friday onwards, the new party office will witness activity as the respective state in-charges and leaders have been asked to scout for leaders who were willing to join the BRS. KCR told the leaders that it would be their responsibility to see that the BRS gets strengthened in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. KCR gave this instruction soon after inaugurating the new party office.

Earlier, he took part in the yagam and performed special puja in the new building before occupying his chambers. Speaker of the Telangana Assembly P Srinivas Reddy, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao among others participated in the rituals performed in the new party building.

Party leaders said the party had identified suitable BRS leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who could lead various party committees. Soon, KCR will announce the constitution of the new committees for these states.

While the leaders of party units of the north Indian states will hold regular meetings in the new BRS office, senior leaders from Telangana will coordinate with them. If there are some big ticket leaders from North but willing to join BRS then the programme would be organised at Hyderabad. In case of other leaders joining BRS, programmes will be organized in the Delhi office. Earlier, KCR hoisted the BRS party flag in the office premises. Amid chanting vedic hymns, the BRS chief inaugurated BRS Bhavan.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the BRS head office. Telangana and Delhi police tightened security from Vasant Vihar Metro station to BRS Bhavan. Normal vehicular traffic was stopped for a while.