New criminal-justice laws to be notified before January 26

New Delhi: The three new criminal-justice laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- will be notified by January 26 and implemented across the country within a year, a senior government functionary said on Tuesday.

The three laws were passed in the recently concluded winter session and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25. The new laws will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

