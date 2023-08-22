Live
New Delhi: 17 Indians captured by armed group in Libya rescued
Seventeen Indian nationals, who were held captive by an armed group in Libya
New Delhi : Seventeen Indian nationals, who were held captive by an armed group in Libya, have been rescued and brought back to India following sustained efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Indian nationals, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, reached Delhi on Sunday evening, they said.
