Live
- Hyderabad: Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress’ ‘Youth Declaration’ today
- May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan
- 42 lost Parliament membership since 1988, max 19 in 14th Lok Sabha
- Ilkal saree weavers’ woes fall on deaf ears as Aam Aadmi Party, Independent enter fray in Karnataka
- The first games of Italian football league system was played
- What is being eco-friendly and how to become one?
- Bengaluru: ‘Sonia Gandhi fighting a lone battle for 20 yrs to establish Rahul Gandhi’
- With mega roadshows by PM Narendra Modi, BJP eyes most of 28 Assembly seats of Benguluru
- Sirmaur & Sambalpur IIM students can now get French dual degree as well
- Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party double engine government indulged in double loot says Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: All-women parade on next Republic Day
Next year's Republic Day Parade here could see all-women marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said.
New Delhi : Next year's Republic Day Parade here could see all-women marching and band contingents with authorities working on such a proposal for the ceremonial event to be held at Kartavya Path, defence sources said.
The defence ministry, in March, had circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade, they said. The memorandum mentioned such a proposal being considered and added that a "de-briefing meeting" was held under the chairmanship of the defence secretary in early February, the sources said.
After deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum. A few all-women contingents, and women officers, including those leading military contingents comprising men, have taken part in the annual parade on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in the last few years. India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage during the 74th Republic Day Parade held on January 26 this year, with 'Nari Shakti' being a dominant theme.
The Indian Air Force marching contingent of 144 air warriors was led by a woman officer, with three supernumerary male officers in the 2023 parade, which was the first Republic Day celebrations held at the ceremonial boulevard since the revamping of the Central Vista and renaming of Rajath last year.