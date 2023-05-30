New Delhi: Captial aghast at brutal murder of minor by youth

New Delhi : In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old minor was stabbed to death by her boyfriend more than 20 times and also hit with a boulder in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a police official said on Monday.

The official said that a search operation is currently underway to nab the accused, identified as Sahil. A video of the incident that took place on Sunday evening has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present at the scene.

A man attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. He then continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, asking them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the victim multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times.

He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then departs once more.

The police official said that the victim was a resident of JJ Colony and was in a relationship with Sahil but they recently had an argument.