New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation arrests ex-Navy officer for helping freelance journo
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a former Navy commander for helping freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi in getting sensitive information related to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The probe agency had also arrested Raghuvanshi earlier in the day for allegedly sharing the classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign nations, including Pakistan. The former commander has been identified as Ashish Pathak.
“Raghuvanshi was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information. He collected minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country’s classified communications/ information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and shared this classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries,” a CBI official said.
The CBI had registered the case on December 9, 2022, under Section 3 of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), after receiving a complaint from the DRDO.