New Delhi: Congress discusses Lok Sabha poll preparedness

New Delhi : Congress leaders from Delhi on Wednesday held a meeting with the party's top leadership to review its preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were present at the meeting, asked the party leaders to remain united and connected with people, sources said. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and former union minister Ajay Maken, who were also present during the meeting, pointed out the issues relating to a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the sources said.