New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Class 10, 12 results announced

New Delhi : The CISCE on Sunday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results with 98.94 per cent and 96.93 per cent of students, respectively, clearing the board examinations. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Secretary Gerry Arathoon said the Class 10 (ICSE) examination was conducted in 63 written subjects of which 21 were Indian, 14 foreign and two classical languages.

"The Class 12 (ISC) examination was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages and three were foreign languages and one classical language," he said. Girls outshone boys in both the exams with nine students sharing the top rank in Class 10 while five shared the first rank in Class 12. In Class 10, nine students shared the top rank with 99.80 per cent marks. They are Rushil Kumar, Annanya Karthik, Shreya Upadhyay, Advay Sardesai, Yash Manish Bhasein, Tanay Sushil Shah, Hiya Sanghavi, Avishi Singh and Sambit Mukhopadhyay.