New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate opposes plea by Sanjay against arrest

New Delhi : The Enforcement Directorate Thursday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by AAP leader Sanjay Singh challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, asserting a "clear cut" case was made out against him. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the federal anti-money laundering agency, said the AAP Rajya Sabha member was apprehended observing due compliance with law, and his plea, which was a bail application in the "guise" of writ petition, was not maintainable. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on Singh's petition after hearing the rival parties.

The order is likely to be pronounced on Friday. Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders. It alleged Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. Singh had earlier told the high court that his arrest was illegal, malicious and a "classic case of perversion of power", and he should therefore be released.