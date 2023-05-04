New Delhi: Ensure enough seeds for kharif says Centre to states

New Delhi : Amid concerns over possible impact of evolving El Nino conditions on monsoon rains, the Centre on Wednesday advised states to be prepared for “worst situation” and ensure adequate availability of seeds for kharif sowing season in case of less rainfall.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast in April.

A National Conference on Agriculture-Kharif Campaign-2023 was organised here to prepare the strategy for upcoming kharif sowing season.

Inaugurating the kharif campaign, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked states to promote technology in the farm sector to cut input cost, boost production and farmers’ income.

Asserting that “profit guarantee” is the need of the hour in the farm sector, he said the use of technology can help in making farming profitable by reducing input cost and increasing production.

If agriculture does not become profitable, Tomar feared that young generation will not do farming activities in the coming years.

With agriculture being a state subject, Tomar said it is important that state governments implement the central programmes and funds effectively for better results.

The Union minister also stressed on the need to increase productivity and production of major crops as demand will increase with rise in population.

“We not only need to meet demand of domestic market, but we have to fulfil the expectations of foreign countries for supply of agriculture items,” Tomar said.

He also asked states to promote nano (liquid) fertilisers, which has already been launched in the market and being used by farmers. The minister expressed concern that consumption of conventional urea has not reduced despite rising demand of nano urea and adoption of natural and organic farming practices.