New Delhi: 'Exit BJP 2024' if Oppn upsets Ordinance in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : Days after the Centre brought an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court's judgement placing 'services' under the control of the city government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has extended support to the AAP in fight against "injustice".

"We will, together, fight the injustice done to Delhi by the central government. I have requested that if all non-BJP opposition parties gather together, the Ordinance can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill. It will be a semi-final if the move is defeated in the upper house. A message will go across the country that BJP will not be able to return in 2024," he said.

"I thank Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for coming to us. The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had given all the powers to the Delhi government by 5-0, which after eight days the Centre overturned by bringing an ordinance, and gave all the power to Lt Governor. It is against the Constitution."

"Today when Nitish Kumar ji came, we had a detailed discussion and he said we are in your support. Nitish Kumar Ji said that he is standing with the people of Delhi and will fight together against the Centre in this injustice."

The AAP leader also said that as Kumar is trying to bring all the opposition parties together and if all the opposition comes together in Rajya Sabha, then it will be a big victory.

Kejriwal also said that he will go to meet the presidents of all opposition parties with this formal request.

"The day after tomorrow, there is a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," he added.

Nitish Kumar criticised the Centre for bringing the ordinance after the Supreme Court verdict in the matter.

Taking a pot shot at the centre, the Janata Dal-United leader asked: "How can you take away an elected government's power. Look at the Constitution and see what is right. Whatever he (Kejriwal) is saying is right. We are completely with him."

The Bihar Chief Minister said that Kejriwal is doing good work in Delhi and it's surprising that his government is being stopped from doing it.