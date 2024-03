New Delhi: High Court rejects plea to oust Kejriwal as CM

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

"It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said. During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister. There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?" the court asked.