New Delhi: LG returns files on Services matter to Delhi government

New Delhi : The LG Secretariat has returned files related to Services matters to the Delhi government in light of the Supreme Court's last week order on transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor. "The LG Secretariat, in compliance of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench Judgment dated May 11, has returned files pertaining to Services matters, back to the Government for necessary action," said an official. These files include proposals for extension of contractual tenure of staff in various Delhi Government Hospitals and acceptance of resignation of a Group 'A' staff of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital. These were sent to the LG for approval. "These have been returned with the observation that the departments may be advised to take appropriate action/further necessary action, in light of the judgment of CB (Constitution Bench) in Apex Court on May 11," the official added. PTI SLB

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has convened a meeting of the Civil Services Board (CSB) 16 to consider the AAP government's directions to transfer officers, including Services Secretary Ashish More. It will be the first meeting of the CSB after a Supreme Court judgment placed the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.

Earlier, transfers and postings of all Delhi government officers were decided by the Lieutenant Governor. More was removed by the Delhi government from his post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court order. In an order, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the two other members of the CSB, being junior to the chief secretary, who chairs the board's meeting, may be unable to "fearlessly" express their views and directed that a draft of the meeting be prepared in advance.

"CSB consists of two secretaries and is chaired by the chief secretary. The two secretaries are junior to the chief secretary and are unable to express their views fearlessly in a physical meeting. "Therefore, views of CSB members shall be taken in the following manner through circulation -- after preparing the first draft, secretary (Services) shall then send the file to the other member who will note down his comments. He will then send the file to CS," the order read.