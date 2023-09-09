New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge not invited for G20 dinner

New Delhi : Congress chief and the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner being hosted by the President on Saturday, his office has said. Mr Kharge holds a cabinet minister rank, and is the president of the country's largest opposition party.

All cabinet and state ministers, and all Chief Ministers, have been invited to the dinner. All Secretaries to the Government of India and other distinguished guests are also on the guest list. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Brussels, said the action speaks about the thinking behind the move

Stating that the country's secularism and unity are under threat and that an attempt is being made to destroy social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of functioning against the Constitution of India.