New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons

New Delhi : Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for world leaders on Saturday due to “health reasons”. Sources said former prime ministers and chief ministers, including opposition-ruled states among others, have been invited to the gala dinner.

Both Singh and Deve Gowda have conveyed to the central government about their inability to attend the dinner. According to sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also likely to attend the G20 dinner. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is also coming to the national capital on September 9 to attend the President’s dinner, his close aides confirmed.

There are also reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may also attend the dinner. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are unlikely to be present. There was no confirmation available about Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s presence at the dinner. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is also not attending the President’s G20 dinner, sources close to him said.





AI platform called Jugalbandi set up



To showcase India’s reach in power conversation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in any domain, ‘Jugalbandi’ has been set up at one of the pavillions at the G20 Summit venue in Pragati Maidan. ‘Jugalbandi’ is a free and open platform that combines the power of ChatGPT and Indian language translation models under the ‘Bhashini’ mission to power conversational AI solutions in any domain. High-quality conversational AI in over 50 Indian languages can enable all kinds of solutions by cutting through language and interaction barriers.

With the help of Myscheme.gov.in, ‘Jugalbandi’ ‘ is already powering WhatsApp and Telegram chatbots that allow anybody to ask questions about 121 government schemes in 10 Indian languages.









Capital decked up as newly-wed bride



With bright murals, graffiti and painted walls, New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit that will host world leaders on September 9 and 10. The G20 Summit being held in New Delhi under India’s Presidency will draw the participation of the top leaders. During the summit, the national capital will play host to US President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants.

No change of guard ceremony

There will be no change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 9 due to the G20 summit, an official statement said on Friday. The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge. In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (September 9, 2023) at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to G20 summit.” The G20 summit will be held in Delhi from September 9-10.



IMF chief joins folk dancers at airport

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrived in the national capital on Thursday to attend the much-anticipated G20 Summit. On arrival, she received a warm welcome at the New Delhi airport and was greeted by a vibrant cultural dance performance.

A cultural team showcased a traditional folk dance on a Sambalpuri song in order to welcome the IMF chief to the country. In return, Ms Georgieva showed her appreciation by applauding their performance and also by attempting a few dance steps herself.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared a video on Twitter.

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 19,000 views and thousands of likes. “Absolutely wonderful, Proud moment for Odias,” wrote one user in the comment section. “This is the strength of our culture and music,” said another.

“Superb display of Bhartiya Culture and Music and Dance,” wrote a third user. “How beautiful video! Though she is in great position but didn’t let Die Child in her. kudos to her. Such a warming,” added another.

Delhi LG to monitor security situation

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena will remain in constant touch with the city police commissioner and will monitor the security situation in the national capital during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday. According to officials, Saxena will be in constant touch with the command room of the Delhi Police control room at the police headquarters. “He will remain in touch with the police commissioner, and will keep an eye on every road and hotel detailed for G20 requirements, apart from taking live updates of the development in the city, through the hi-tech gadgets installed at the control room,” they said.