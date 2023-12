New Delhi: Overflowing of sewers says Atishi issues warning

New Delhi : Water Minister Atishi on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection in various parts of Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area to address long-standing complaints of overflowing sewers.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the negligent approach of officials, the Minister issued a stern warning and emphasised the need for responsible and immediate action.

Despite persistent complaints from residents about sewer issues, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials had not taken adequate steps to resolve the problem.

In response, Minister Atishi personally visited the affected area to assess the situation. During the inspection, residents revealed that the sewer lines had not been cleaned for months, resulting in sewage water inundating the streets.

People had repeatedly informed the DJB through complaints, but no remedial measures were initiated. Atishi reprimanded officials, stressing that the Kejriwal Government would not tolerate negligence in public service. She asserted that officials must be accountable to the public, and any neglect would lead to severe consequences.

During the surprise inspection, Atishi also observed sewer water flowing onto the streets in many lanes, causing inconvenience and infrastructure damage.

“Despite the availability of machines, the logbook revealed a lack of sewer cleaning activities,” said Atishi, while questioning officials about the negligence and instructed them to initiate immediate cleaning operations.