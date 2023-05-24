Live
- Pavan Datta of Tirupati secures 22nd rank in Civil Services
- Tirupati: TDP stages protest against power cuts, tariff hike
- Latest technology to be used to beef up security at Tirumala
- Hyderabad: City banks bereft of rush over exchange of Rs 2,000 notes
- Mahbubanagar: MV Raman School students bag top marks in CBSE 10 results
- Wanaparthy: Work of 59 health centres, 38 village dispensary sub-centres on
- Khammam: Officials told to finish renovation works before reopening of schools
- New Delhi: Government plans to link birth, death data with electoral rolls
- Narayanpet: SP jubilant over daughter’s feat in Civils
- New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers
Highlights
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday.
New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday. Gandhi undertook the journey Monday night and in visuals and videos, the former party chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba. Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.
