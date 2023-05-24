  • Menu
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in a truck while traveling from Delhi to Chandigarh on Tuesday. Gandhi interacted with truck drivers to understand their issues and problems. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday.

New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday. Gandhi undertook the journey Monday night and in visuals and videos, the former party chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba. Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.

