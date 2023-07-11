New Delhi Rain rampage

New Delhi: Incessant rains played havoc for the third consecutive day on Monday in parts of North India, particularly Himachal Pradesh where landslides claimed four more lives even as the Army and NDRF teams stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations.

The rains during the past three days have brought the region to its knees, claiming more than 34 lives. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water. Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation and assured them of all help and support from the central government.

Modi also spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.

A total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in four north Indian states to tackle the heavy rains and floods. While 14 teams are working in Punjab, a dozen are deployed in Himachal Pradesh, eight in Uttarakhand and five in Haryana. The weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.

Frightening images of the chaos - vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins - were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain, damaged houses, structures and paralysed normal life.

Some shops and vehicles were also washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers - including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab - are in spate. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.



"I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines -- 1100, 1070, 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyone stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you," he said in a video message.

"So far, more than 20 people have lost their lives majorly due to road accidents and similar reasons. The loss of lives due to landslides and flash floods is not as high. Over 1,300 roads, including major national highways, district, and link roads in the state, are affected. We are on high alert for the next two days," Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said. Landslides and flash floods were reported in neighbouring Uttarakhand too, with reports of water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark.

All schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain shut today as heavy rain has led to waterlogging. The Gurgaon administration has also advised corporate houses to work from home today to avoid traffic jams. The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas after Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meet to discuss waterlogging caused by rain in the city and Yamuna's rising water levels. Floods are unlikely in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal today said, quoting predictions made by experts. If needed, we will shift the people from low-lying areas to safe spots, he added.

A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Although, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday from the Panjtarni and the Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days.

Heavy rain in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana led to massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places. The IMD said an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India.

Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel here remained closed for traffic due to waterlogging for the second consecutive day on Monday, officials said. According to officials, work is underway to pump out the water to ensure that the tunnel can be opened for traffic movement by Tuesday.

Govt on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna River has breached the danger mark of 204.50 metres at the old railway bridge in Delhi after Haryana released around 2,13,679 cusecs of water from the Hathni Kund barrage.

The increased water level has pushed the national capital to the brink of flood. At 2 pm, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded to be 204.88 metres at Old Railway Bridge. According to a flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased from 203.46 metres at 1 am on Monday to 204.50 metres at around 2 pm.

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Himachal

Shimla: The Manali-Leh national highway, a crucial road in the Lahaul-Spiti district, suffered a major collapse near Sissu nursery, leading to a disruption in traffic. The restoration work for this vital route is expected to take some time.

Due to the swollen rivers and nullahs, all major roads in Lahaul-Spiti are blocked, prompting the police and administration to advise people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.



As a result, hundreds of people are currently stranded across various parts of the district.

The strategic importance of the Manali-Leh road lies in its role as the primary supply route for defense forces during the summer season.

With a section of the road damaged, the supply chain to Leh and the forward areas will be affected until the road is repaired.

Police said approximately 300 people, including over 200 tourists and campaign staff, are stranded at Chandertal.

Chaudhry assured that all individuals are safe and provided with proper shelter, food, and medicine.

Efforts are being made to inform the families of the stranded tourists about their well-being.

Saddened by loss of lives: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states in north India and urged all party workers to help in the relief measures.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured.



“The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“All Congress workers are requested to help the authorities in relief work. We all have to together face the difficult challenges of this natural calamity,” the former party chief said.