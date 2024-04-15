New Delhi: Sanjay, Kharge discuss CMP for INDIA partners

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a significant meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, lasting more than 20 minutes. The discussions primarily focused on the formulation of a common minimum programme within the INDIA bloc, which both parties aim to implement upon coming to power.

Sanjay Singh outlined the key points discussed during the interaction. "We deliberated on how all parties within the INDIA bloc could collaborate to formulate a common minimum programme. Additionally, we addressed concerns regarding the misuse of agencies against the opposition and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the constitution," he said.

The meeting also touched upon the development of a common manifesto, with Singh expressing optimism about reaching decisions soon. "We are fully committed to supporting leaders within the INDIA bloc wherever necessary to ensure the effective implementation of our shared vision," he said.

Commenting on the BJP manifesto released on Sunday, Singh said: “You have a 10-year report card. What did you accomplish in 10 years? A manifesto shouldn't just be about promises... How much can people trust the manifesto? Did people receive 20 crore jobs? Did farmers get MSP? Was there a decline in inflation?"

Singh was released from Tihar Jail on April 2.

