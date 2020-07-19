New Delhi: Senior citizen rejected by family even after resulted Covid-19 negative

New Delhi: A 62-year-old resident of Delhi, who got recovered from the novel Coronavirus infection, is still in the Covid dedicated facility as his family refused to take him back home. Though, his reports resulted negative for the virus, he is not able to return to his home. None of his two sons came to receive him when the hospital administration informed the man's family that he has recovered from the virus.

The elderly man was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

On getting the information about the case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dilip Pandey sought information from major Covid hospitals in Delhi about more such patients who are facing the same trouble.

Meanwhile, the hospital tried to contact the family members but their cellphones were either out of reach or switched off. Local constables were sent to their residential address but it was found to be locked.

Speaking on this, Dilip Pandey said, "I will try to make his family understand that has recovered, the patient is no longer a threat to anybody. Hospitals cannot make them stay in their premises for long, so we have shifted the recovered patient to Narela quarantine centre. I will also look forward to any legal option available against the family members who deny taking the person back."

"We are making a list of such patients and will shift them to the places where they get proper food and shelter. It is sad to see such things during the pandemic. Including mine, I am also in touch with some NGO's who can look after these people for years," he added.