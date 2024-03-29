New Delhi: Shrinate dropped amid row over remarks on Kangana

New Delhi : The Congress today replaced Supriya Shrinate as a candidate from the constituency she contested in 2019, amid roaring outrage over her remarks on actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP’s pick from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Shrinate had contested the last Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh but lost to BJP’s Pankaj Chaudhary.

This time, Congress has named Virendra Chaudhary as its choice from the seat, replacing Ms Shrinate, caught in a massive political whirlpool over her post on Kangana Ranaut.

Shrinate said that she wanted to focus on her job as the social media head and had asked the party not to field her in the elections. She said she had also suggested a candidate to replace her.

On Monday, an offensive post was put out from Shrinate’s Instagram account with a picture of Ms Ranaut and a derogatory caption. Shrinate promptly clarified that several people have access to her social media accounts, and one of them made the inappropriate post.

“As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened,” she said.