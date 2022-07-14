New dictionary for new India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid a row over a new list of 'unparliamentary' expressions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that no word is banned from use in Parliament but only expunged on the basis of context and all members are free to express their views.

He also rejected the criticism that the BJP-led government at the Centre was behind the selection of 'unparliamentary' words, asserting that legislatures are independent of any government and the executive cannot give any instruction to Parliament. The updated list of unparliamentary words include 'jumlajeevi', 'ashamed', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', drawing sharp reaction from opposition.

As a controversy erupted, Birla addressed a press conference to clarify the issue. He said bringing out such a booklet of unparliamentary words and expressions has been a practice since 1954. It is updated routinely including expunged words from state legislatures as well. "No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.

Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government. The Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena slammed the "gag order" on usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by Opposition parties to describe the Modi dispensation will now to be considered "unparliamentary".

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation as the "New Dictionary for New India".

Stating this on Twitter, he shared the adjective of the word "Unparliamentary" and said, "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken."

"Example of an unparliamentary sentence: 'Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed'," he also said. Slamming the move, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishwaguru".

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter, "The Government may have banned the use of following in Parliament: Jumlajeevi, Corrupt, Drama, Hypocrisy.

But they are answerable to the people of India on: LPG and Price Rise, Unemployment, Agneepath." Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said, "Session begins in a few days. GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs."