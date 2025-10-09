New Uttar Pradesh to become self-reliant and empowered through sports: CM Yogi

Jhansi, October 9: Speaking from the historic city of Jhansi on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspired Uttar Pradesh’s athletes with a message of self-reliance and success. At the 36th Regional Sports Meet organised by Vidya Bharati Purvi, UP, he felicitated players, stating, “A healthy body is the foundation of both religion and nation-building.”

On the occasion, he announced the construction of a mini stadium at Bhani Devi Goyal Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, stressing that sports is no longer a pastime but a powerful means to shape and uplift life.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in attending the event on the land of Rani Lakshmibai, symbol of courage and sacrifice, and lauded Vidya Bharati as a leading institution nurturing devotion to Indian tradition, culture, and nationalism. Founded in 1952 in Gorakhpur by Nanaji Deshmukh, Vidya Bharati has today grown into a vast network of over 25,000 educational and training centres across the country, promoting Indian values and holistic education.

Honouring Vidya Bharati’s first student, Devendra Singh, he said that the institution has succeeded in keeping national ideals alive without government support. He said that the land of Jhansi inspires nationalism and valour. The efforts of Vidya Bharati are contributing significantly to making the country strong and self-reliant.

The event was rich in cultural vibrance, featuring a captivating Bundeli Rai dance performance that enthralled the audience. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated Shilu Yadav, Adesh Singh, Shahenshah, Basant Kumar Gola, and Sandhya Rajput for their outstanding achievements in sports. The 'Anushasan Trophy' was presented to the Gorakh province rural team, while the Kashi province urban team claimed the overall championship trophy.

CM Yogi praised Vidya Bharati for its remarkable role in preserving and promoting India’s traditions and culture. He recalled that the organisation, founded in 1952 by Rashtra Rishi Nanaji Deshmukh in Gorakhpur, has today grown into a vast network of over 25,000 educational and training institutions across the country. He noted that while post-independence India often sidelined its own values in the name of secularism, Vidya Bharati—without any government aid—has built a national model of education rooted in Indian ethos, reaching from villages to cities and even remote forest regions.

CM Yogi expressed pride in visiting the heroic land of Jhansi, recalling that Rani Lakshmibai, who proclaimed “Meri Jhansi Ghulam Nahi Rahegi” during the 1857 War of Independence, laid down her life at just 23. He also paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who won two Olympic gold medals for India, noting that the nation’s highest sports honour now bears his name and that a sports university has been established in his memory in Meerut.

The Chief Minister added that Vidya Bharati’s players continue this legacy of excellence, bringing glory to India at national and international levels.

* In 2006, the School Games Federation of India recognized Vidya Bharati.

* In 2010, the institution received the Fair Play Award.

* In 2016, it received the Cleanliness Trophy, and in 2018, the Medal Upgradation Award.

* In 2019, 20, players won 80 gold, 86 silver, and 201 bronze medals, ranking sixth at the national level with a total of 367 medals.

The CM said that players associated with Vidya Bharati have won medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics, and Paralympics, bringing pride to the country. Olympian Padma Shri Sudha Singh, Olympian Nishad Kumar, Shaili Singh, and Adesh Singh are among the players from this institution.

CM Yogi described sports as a means of holistic development, emphasizing that healthy and strong citizens are vital to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat. Citing the ancient mantra “Shariram Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam,” he underscored the importance of physical fitness in national progress.

He noted that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered a BIMARU state, but in just eight and a half years, it has become the country’s second-largest economy—and is poised to claim the top spot soon.

CM Yogi said that today, the citizens of Uttar Pradesh do not face an identity crisis. "Now when someone says they are from UP, there is pride and respect on the listener’s face. This is the new Uttar Pradesh, which honours its heritage and is rapidly advancing on the path of development", he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is running several schemes to promote sports. Playgrounds are being built in every village, mini-stadiums in every development block, stadiums in every district, and open gyms in cities. The Khelo India, Fit India, and MP Sports Competitions are encouraging the youth. He said that in the last three years, 500 players have been directly connected with government jobs. In upcoming recruitments, direct appointments will be made to positions like Deputy SP, Tehsildar, Kanungo, and Sports Officer.

The Chief Minister said that to promote sports, the government has so far given direct government jobs to 500 players. He also mentioned the reward amounts for medal winners.

Olympics (Individual Events)

Gold Medal: Rs 6 crore

Silver Medal: Rs4 crore

Bronze Medal: Rs 2 crore

Olympics (Team Events)

Gold Medal: Rs 3 crore

Silver Medal: Rs 2 crore

Bronze Medal: Rs1 crore

Asian Games

Gold: Rs 3 crore

Silver: Rs 1.5 crore

Bronze: Rs 75 lakh

Commonwealth Games

Gold: Rs 1.5 crore

Silver: Rs 75 lakh

Bronze: Rs 50 lakh

World Cup Championship

Gold: Rs 1.5 crore

Silver: Rs 75 lakh

Bronze: Rs 50 lakh

SAF Games and National Games (Individual)

Gold: Rs 6 lakh

Silver: Rs 4 lakh

Bronze: Rs 2 lakh

National Games (Team)

Gold: Rs 2 lakh

Silver:Rs 1 lakh

Bronze: Rs 50,000

Additionally:

Rs 10 lakh incentive to Olympic participants and Rs 5 lakh to Commonwealth and Asian Games participants.

Lakshman Award (Male) and Rani Lakshmibai Award (Female) for players.

Rs 20,000 monthly assistance to players receiving Arjuna, Dronacharya, or Khel Ratna Awards.

Monthly pension of Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 for players in old age.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that sports should no longer be seen as a waste of time and money. Today, sports has become a means of self-reliance and inspiration. He said that whether a player wins a medal or not, their spirit alone leads them toward success.

He praised the premises of Bhani Devi Goyal Saraswati Vidya Mandir and announced that a mini stadium will be constructed there so that future sports events can be organized in a better way. CM Yogi appreciated the enthusiasm of 450 participants from 49 districts associated with Vidya Bharati and said that beyond victory or defeat, it is the spirit of a player that brings them triumph.