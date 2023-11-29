New Werstern disturbance will strike Delhi: IMD

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved significantly on Wednesday after a day of rain and strong winds, marking a significant improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's National Bulletin, Delhi's air quality improved to an average AQI of 258 (poor) at 7.05 a.m. on Wednesday from 312 (very poor) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. In fact, by 6 p.m., the AQI had already improved to 294, indicating a significant improvement in air quality over the past two weeks.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that while the AQI is expected to continue in the 'very poor' category in the coming days, it is unlikely to rise to 'severe' levels. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that, while the present western disturbance is diminishing, a new western disturbance will hit Delhi late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with a possibility of drizzle over the next two days.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “A cyclonic circulation is also forming over Rajasthan and the wind direction will be easterly, which means moisture will continue to move towards Delhi in the next two days, with a possibility of drizzle on Wednesday late night and Thursday morning. Light to moderate fog should also be seen in Delhi in the next two days.

It is worth noting that the improvement in air quality in the NCR on Tuesday led the Air Quality Management Commission to convene an emergency meeting and immediately lift all restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Phase-3 or 'Severe' category.This means that private construction has once again been allowed in the entire NCR.The ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has also been lifted in Delhi and neighboring Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.