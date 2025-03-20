New Zealand PM Luxon visits Indian Navy's new indigenous warship 'INS Surat'

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, along with the Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, on Thursday, visited the latest indigenously built destroyer of the Indian Navy, 'INS Surat' at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Indian Navy's INS Surat was commissioned on January 15, 2025.

It is the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the ship was designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and is a shining example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Navy ship boasts of an indigenous content of more than 75 per cent and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Luxon was cordially welcomed aboard by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

The dignitaries were given an in-depth briefing on the warship's intricate design, cutting-edge technologies, and formidable capabilities, offering a glimpse into its critical role in bolstering national maritime security.

Prime Minister Luxon's visit coincides with the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha's visit to Mumbai from March 20 to 24.

In addition, Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force 150, is also visiting Headquarters Western Naval Command. These visits mark a significant step towards furthering the relationship between the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Indian Navy.

As a part of the ship visit, Rear Admiral Garin Golding called on Vice-Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh and discussed strategic naval engagements, which was followed by a briefing on the Western Naval Command's role.

Rear Admiral Garin Golding thereafter visited the Heritage Hall at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and held discussions with the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard regarding technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha's upcoming visit in April 2025.

He also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and paid homage to personnel who made supreme sacrifices in the service of the nation.

As part of the ship's visit, several activities aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties have been planned, including cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and social events.

On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Indian Navy, enhancing operational coordination and showcasing a shared commitment to maritime collaboration, an MOD official added.



